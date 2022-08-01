Motorcyclist, 37, critically injured in Maui crash

A motorcyclist was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash on Maui Saturday.

The crash happened shortly after 5:35 p.m. on Piilani Highway, 549 feet from Kulaihakoi Street in Kihei.

According to a police preliminary investigation, a black 2022 Harley Davidson PCMC operated by a 37-year-old Wailuku man was traveling northbound on Piilani Highway and weaving through the center delineators within a construction zone when he lost control and was thrown onto the roadway.

The motorcyclist sustained critical life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

Police said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

It’s unknown at this time whether speed, drugs or alcohol were factors.