1 dead, 1 in critical condition in separate pool incidents on Maui

Maui police on Tuesday responded to two incidents, including one fatal, involving people who were found unresponsive around pool areas.

The Maui Police Department said that a 69-year-old California man is dead after being found in a pool area of a complex located at 980 South Kihei Road in Kihei at around 7:20 p.m. A 13-year-old boy was reported in critical condition after being found in a hotel pool area at 1 Kapalua Bay Drive in Kapalua at around 3:3o p.m.

Bystanders performed life-saving measures on the 69-year-old man, identified as Anand Kumar Shankar from Fremont, Calif., before first responders took over his care. Those measures were unsuccessful.

A preliminary investigation reveals no signs of foul play. An autopsy has been scheduled.

When police arrived at the scene involving the 13-year-old boy, he had regained consciousness and was being treated by medics and fire personnel.

A preliminary investigation found that the boy had been fully submerged in the water and was unable to surface to breathe. He was pulled onto the deck by bystanders.

The boy was transported in critical condition to Maui Memorial Medical Center and later transported to Kapiolani Hospital on Oahu for additional care.