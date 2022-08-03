University of Hawaii to continue requiring masks for indoor classrooms, shared lab spaces ahead of fall semester

The University of Hawaii said masking will continue to be required indoors in classrooms, shared laboratory spaces, and tightly confined educational spaces such as advising offices, as has been the case for the summer semester.

Masking is highly recommended in all other indoor settings on campuses.

UH shared the masking policy, effective immediately, in a message today to students, faculty and staff of the 10-campus system today in anticipation of the Fall 2022 semester.

“The retention of this indoor masking requirement will help everyone safely begin the semester while all but one of our counties is at a ‘high’ COVID-19 community level,” said UH in the message. “This guidance also recognizes increasing face-to-face interaction this fall among students as well as employees who may have traveled recently from outside of the state.”

All members of the UH community are expected to respect the individual choices of others to wear masks even where not required, UH said.

Also, individual campuses may require masking in other indoor and outdoor venues.

Examples include situations with large numbers of people in close proximity or where it is anticipated that high numbers of higher-risk persons will be attending. These masking requirements will be posted at specific venues and events.

UH said these masking guidelines would be in effect from now until Sept. 19.

“We will be consulting with our health advisors throughout this time and will announce any changes by that date,” said UH.

Students, faculty and staff should continue to monitor their hawaii.edu email for updates and to refer to the UH COVID-19 Guidelines for more details on masking and other safety practices.