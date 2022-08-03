Woman, 42, charged after shooting in Kakaako

A 42-year-old woman has been charged after she allegedly fired a gun, shattering the window of a vehicle following an argument with the car owner in Kakaako.

April Renee Robinson was charged Tuesday via information charging with first-degree reckless endangering and place to keep a pistol or revolver. Her aggregate bail is set at $25,000.

Honolulu police said a woman and a man were involved in an argument in the area of Forrest Avenue and Ala Moana Boulevard at about 5:35 p.m. Sunday. When the man tried to leave, the woman followed him and fired a handgun, shattering the back window of his Toyota Camry.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the man and woman are not known to one another.

Police identified the woman as Robinson and arrested her in McCully Sunday night.