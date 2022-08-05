Man, 36, arrested after allegedly attacking wife, police officer, 71-year-old man in McCully area

A 36-year-old man was arrested this morning after allegedly slapping his wife, punching a law enforcement officer and pushing and injuring a 71-year-old man in the McCully area.

At around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a “possible burglary and abuse” case in the McCully area, the Honolulu Police Department reported. Officers arrived at the scene and spoke with a 37-year-old woman who said her husband, the 36-year-old suspect, had slapped and threatened her with a dangerous instrument.

Additionally, 71-year-old man at the scene told police that, earlier in the evening, the suspect had threatened him with a dangerous instrument and pushed him, causing him to fall and hit his head on a wall.

HPD later reported that the suspect also allegedly assaulted a 56-year-old woman.

The suspect then allegedly punched one of the police officers who located him and was trying to arrest him. The officer is described as a 28-year-old man.

At around 12:20 a.m. today, the suspect was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary, first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, first-degree terroristic threatening, abuse of a family or household member and second-degree assault.