Driver in serious condition after truck veers off H-1 freeway, hits wall in Kalihi

A 54-year-old delivery truck driver is in serious condition after veering off the H-1 freeway, colliding with another car and hitting the wall of a house in the Kalihi area this morning.
At around 8:40 a.m., the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services received a report of a delivery truck driving east and veering off the freeway’s right lane. The truck ended up in the area around the intersection of Kohou and Olomea Streets. It collided with another car before hitting the front driveway wall of a house.
EMS said medics treated the driver and transported him in serious condition to a nearby trauma facility.
No other injuries were reported.
