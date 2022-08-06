Firefighters extinguish fire at Waikiki apartment building

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a fire at an apartment building in Waikiki this morning.

The Honolulu Fire Department said that it had received a 911 call for the fire at 447 Nahua St. just before 11 a.m. Firefighters responded a few minutes later and found “smoke and fire emanating from the first floor” of the three-story building. Neighbors had been trying to keep the fire at bay with a hose cabinet.

Two people and four pets inside were able to exit the building on their own. The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded and said paramedics treated a female patient who suffered a first-degree burn to her shoulder and a male who cut his finger at the scene. Both refused transport to a hospital.

Honolulu firefighters confirmed that nobody else was inside the house.

HFD extinguished the fire before 11:15 a.m. It is investigating the cause and origin of the blaze.