Man, 64, in critical condition after moped crash in Waianae

A 64-year-old man is in critical condition following a collision involving a moped earlier this morning in Waianae.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the crash, which happened at 10:40 a.m. at the intersection of Farrington Highway and Old Government Road. Paramedics reported that they administered “critical advanced life saving” treatment and transported the man to a nearby hospital.
Further details were not available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.