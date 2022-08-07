comscore Man, 64, in critical condition after moped crash in Waianae | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 64, in critical condition after moped crash in Waianae

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:37 am

A 64-year-old man is in critical condition following a collision involving a moped earlier this morning in Waianae.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the crash, which happened at 10:40 a.m. at the intersection of Farrington Highway and Old Government Road. Paramedics reported that they administered “critical advanced life saving” treatment and transported the man to a nearby hospital.

Further details were not available.

