Editorial: Review your choices, pick your candidates

This time next week, Hawaii voters will be opening their Sunday morning newspapers to the Primary Election results, learning which political-party standard bearers will be vying for the grand-prize offices in November’s General Election. Read more

But first, before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s get laser-focused on the Aug. 13 primary. With less than a week left to vote, now is the time to get those ballots in the mail, if you haven’t already.

It’s time to study those ballots — especially since reapportionment, which occurs every decade to better align districts with updated populations, might have changed legislative boundaries. That could mean your longtime representative — in the state Legislature or City Council, for instance — is not on your ballot; instead, new names and records will need to be vetted.

Luckily, Hawaii’s mail-in voting system allows research to be done in the comfort of one’s own home. Polling precincts at the neighborhood school on Election Day are a thing of the past — though residents who do prefer old-school voting in person can still do so this week on Oahu at City Hall, Kapolei Hale or Wahiawa District Park (see the statewide list of Voter Service Centers and ballot drop boxes at elections.hawaii.gov).

In this first election since the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, it’s especially essential that U.S. citizens validate our shared belief in democracy by voting.

Unlike many spots on the mainland, Hawaii is fortunate to be largely spared the partisan firestorms over unfounded election-fraud skepticism. In some states that were battlegrounds in the 2020 presidential election, hotly contested Republican primaries have featured candidates peddling conspiracy theories and falsehoods that rampant election fraud led to Donald Trump’s loss to Joe Biden. Indeed, some current elections are for secretary of state, or its equivalent, responsible for certifying results of that state’s free and fair elections.

In Hawaii, it’s good to see election officials taking steps to be transparent with the public each step of the way. How one votes remains confidential, of course, but the process in which ballots will be counted — openly and with many eyes observing — reassures that results will be above board. And for voters concerned about the arrival and security of their ballot wending its way through the mail, it’s easy to track its status via hawaii.ballottrax.net/voter.

Remember that all ballots must be received by election officials by 7 p.m. Saturday, Election Day. This week, if it gets too late to mail, drop off your marked ballot at a deposit receptacle or voter service center (again, the sites are at elections.hawaii.gov, which also has info on voter registration for the very last-minute folks).

While it’s true that “dark money” from super political action committees have played outsized, unwelcome roles in this year’s campaigning, voters must be diligent to ferret out misleading half-truths from candidates’ actual abilities and accomplishments. Ultimately: Will the candidate you choose do that office, and Hawaii, proud?

A list of candidates and their districts, as well as their responses on issues, is on www.staradvertiser.com/election. Also, from July 24-29, the Star-Advertiser’s editorial section offered its endorsements in some select key races; these involved mostly Oahu races for open seats without incumbents or particularly hot contests. Below is a recap of our recommendations. Agree, or disagree — but remember to vote.

GOVERNOR: Josh Green (D); James “Duke” Aiona (R)

LT. GOVERNOR: Sylvia Luke (D)

U.S. SENATE: Brian Schatz (D)

1ST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT: Ed Case (D)

2ND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT: Jill Tokuda (D); Joe Akana (R)

SELECT STATE SENATE RACES:

District 11 (Manoa, Makiki, Punchbowl): Ian Ross (D)

District 16 (Aiea-Pearl City-Halawa): Brandon Elefante (D)

SELECT STATE HOUSE RACES:

District 22 (Manoa-Moiliili): Andrew Takuya Garrett (D)

District 25 (Ala Moana-Kakaako): Scott Saiki (D)

District 26 (Makiki-Punchbowl): Valerie C. Wang (D)

District 27 (Pacific Heights, Liliha, Alewa Heights): Gary Gill (D); Margaret Lim (R)

District 30 (Kalihi-Hickam): Ernesto “Sonny” Ganaden (D)

District 34 (Pearl City): Gregg Takayama (D)

District 35 (Waikele, Crestview, Waipio Peninsula, Manana): Cory Chun (D)

District 36 (Waipahu): Rachele Lamosao (D)

District 39 (Royal Kunia, Waipahu, Honouliuli): Corey Rosenlee (D)

District 44 (Honokai Hale, Nanakuli and Maili): Darius Kila (D)

District 50 (Kailua, Kaneohe): Natalia Hussey-Burdick (D)

HONOLULU CITY COUNCIL:

District 2 (Royal Kunia-Waipio-Wahiawa-Windward Coast): Matt Weyer

District 6 (Downtown-Chinatown-Nuuanu-Kalihi): Tyler Dos Santos-Tam

District 8 (Pearl City-Waimalu-Waipio Gentry-Mililani): Dion Mesta

OFFICE OF HAWAIIAN AFFAIRS:

Oahu: Kalei Akaka

At-large (3): Zuri Aki, Sam King and Keoni Souza