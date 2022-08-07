comscore Editorial: Review your choices, pick your candidates | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Editorial: Review your choices, pick your candidates

  Today
  Updated 12:33 a.m.

This time next week, Hawaii voters will be opening their Sunday morning newspapers to the Primary Election results, learning which political-party standard bearers will be vying for the grand-prize offices in November’s General Election. Read more

Letters: Look for more than candidate’s promises; Negative brochures have impact on elections; Woman attacked by seal lucky to be rescued

