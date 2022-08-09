All Hawaiian islands under fire weather watch on Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch, starting Wednesday morning through the afternoon, for the leeward sides of all Hawaiian islands.

The NWS said a combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty tradewinds and low relative humidity could produce extreme fire behavior on Wednesday, especially during afternoon hours.

“Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control,” NWS warned. “Outdoor burning is not recommended.”

Forecasters expect breezy trades to become locally strong tonight through Thursday, and for dry conditions to continue into early next week with limited rainfall over windward areas.

A wind advisory may also be issued for Hawaii island summits as early as this evening, with sustained winds already hovering around 30 mph and forecast to strengthen.

A small craft advisory for leeward Oahu waters, Kaiwi Channel, leeward and windward Maui County waters, and windward Hawaii island waters is also in effect through 6 a.m. Thursday.