Homeless man arrested for alleged assault on police officer in Aiea

Honolulu police arrested a 42-year-old homeless man after he allegedly assaulted a police officer in Aiea Monday night.

Police responded to a nuisance call of a man trespassing at about 10:35 p.m.

Upon arrival, the suspect assaulted the officer, police said.

The suspect then led the officer on a foot chase until he was detained.

Police arrested the suspect in the area of the Westridge Shopping Center on Kaonohi Street on suspicion of assault against a law enforcement officer in the first-degree and resisting arrest.

The officer sustained minor injuries to his face.