Homeless man arrested for alleged assault on police officer in Aiea

Honolulu police arrested a 42-year-old homeless man after he allegedly assaulted a police officer in Aiea Monday night.
Police responded to a nuisance call of a man trespassing at about 10:35 p.m.
Upon arrival, the suspect assaulted the officer, police said.
The suspect then led the officer on a foot chase until he was detained.
Police arrested the suspect in the area of the Westridge Shopping Center on Kaonohi Street on suspicion of assault against a law enforcement officer in the first-degree and resisting arrest.
The officer sustained minor injuries to his face.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.