Man, 20, indicted in Manoa sex assault case

An Oahu grand jury returned an indictment today, charging a 20-year-old man in connection with a July 18 sex assault case in Manoa.

Xavier A.P. Swofford was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree sexual assault, one count of kidnapping and first-degree burglary and two counts of third-degree sexual assault. He is expected to appear at his arraignment at Circuit Court in the coming days.

Swofford’s aggregate bail is set at $750,000.

The alleged assault occurred on Woolsey Place on July 18.

Honolulu police in court documents said the victim was walking home and arrived at her residence at about 9:40 p.m. when an unknown male entered her home a few minutes later. The man allegedly covered her mouth and told her he had a knife.

Police said the man used zip ties to bind her hands together behind her back and sexually assaulted her. He then removed her pants and underwear when she managed to break free from the zip ties, police said.

The victim grabbed the knife that the man placed on the corner of the bed near her, pointed it at him and fled.

CrimeStoppers Honolulu and Honolulu police issued a bulletin on July 22 seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect described to be in his 20s with curly or frizzy black hair tied in a ponytail. He was further described as approximately 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 140 to 150 pounds with a medium build. Police said he was wearing a greenish gray or tan shirt with black shorts, a black face mask and possibly glasses at the time.

Surveillance video camera footage from the neighborhood showed a man following the victim to her residence.

Detectives from the Honolulu Police Department’s Sex Crimes Detail canvassed the area where the suspect was seen.

Police said the suspect was identified as Swofford. Police arrested him in Kaneohe on Aug. 3.