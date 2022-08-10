Big Island police arrest 16-year-old who allegedly threatened students, prompting lockdown

A 17-year old boy was arrested Tuesday morning by Hawaii County police after he allegedly threatened other students with the use of a firearm.

The boy was charged shortly before 2:30 p.m. with first-degree terroristic threatening, according to a release from the Hawaii Police Department.

The teenager initially threatened other students in person and later posted his threat online. At about 8:30 a.m. Puna officers responded to a call from Keaau High School of a student returning to campus with a gun, according to police.

“As officers arrived, the juvenile was observed within a vehicle on campus, and as officers attempted to identify him, he immediately fled the area on foot into a nearby forested area,” according to Hawaii police.

Officers immediately set up a perimeter encompassing two area schools and the adjoining forested area, police said. Keaau High School, Keaau Intermediate and Elementary as well Ke Kula ‘o Nawahiokalaniopuu immersion school were locked down.

Area I Criminal Investigation Division officers helped patrol officers search for the 17-year-old. A little before 10:45 a.m., police found the teenager and arrested him. The 17-year-old was unarmed when officers arrested him.

According to Hawaii Revised Statues 707-716, one of the conditions leading to a charge of first-degree terroristic threatening is if the person commits terroristic threatening “with the use of a dangerous instrument or a simulated firearm.”

After the 17-year-old was charged, he was transferred to the custody of the state Department of Public Safety Sheriff Division, which will take him to the Hawaii Youth Correctional Facility on Oahu, according to police.

“Police would like to thank the community for their patience as this case was investigated. Police take threats of violence extremely seriously, especially those involving the use or threatened use of a firearm or other weapon,” read the release. “The protection of life is paramount.”

The Area I Juvenile Aid Section is continuing this investigation. Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the police department’s nonemergency line at 808-935-3311 or Detective Jenny Lee at 808-961-2279 or Jenny.Lee@hawaiicounty.gov.