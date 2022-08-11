Attempted murder case opened after machete-wielding man struck by SUV in Chinatown

Honolulu police have opened a second-degree attempted murder investigation after a 30-year-old machete-wielding homeless man was allegedly intentionally struck by a vehicle in Chinatown Monday night.

The investigation is related to a terroristic threatening case.

Police said the man threatened two women — ages 21 and 19 — and a 23-year-old man with a machete in the 100 block of North Beretania Street shortly before 10 p.m. Monday.

The SUV then struck the man, and a group of people attacked him, police said

Officers arrested the 30-year-old man on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening. He was released pending investigation.

Police are looking for the suspects in the attempted murder case.