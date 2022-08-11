Cyclist in serious condition after collision with car

A man in his 60s who was riding a bicycle is in serious condition after he was hit by a vehicle this afternoon.
The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said that the collision took place in the area of the intersection at Ward Avenue and South King Street at around 5:30 p.m.
The man who was hit by the car had multiple cuts and abrasions. He was transported to an emergency room in serious condition.
