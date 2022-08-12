Police search for suspect in Kalihi-Palama armed robbery

Honolulu police are looking for a male suspect who allegedly attempted to rob two men in Kalihi-Palama Thursday night.

Police said the men, ages 36 and 30, were working at their automotive business in the 1300 block of Mookaula Street at about 11:30 p.m. when the suspect approached them with a gun and demanded property.

The men refused and the suspect, described to be in his 30s, fled on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation. There were no arrests as of this morning.