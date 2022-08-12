Stuck hiker rescued from Pali Puka trail

A man in his 20s “stuck in a precarious position” at the Pali Puka trail in Nuuanu was rescued this afternoon.

The uninjured hiker ventured off-trail on the hike and was unable to ascend or descend, the Honolulu Fire Department reported. A 911 call was made for the hiker at around 4:30 p.m.

HFD responded a few minutes later. Personnel established a landing at the Pali Lookout parking lot and walked the trail on foot to reach the hiker.

HFD’s Air 1 reached the hiker and flew him back to the landing zone, where he declined medical attention.