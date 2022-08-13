Jill Tokuda wins Democratic nomination for 2nd Congressional District; Incumbents Schatz, Case easily draw majority of votes

In the contentious race to become the Democratic candidate for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District, Jill Tokuda dominated challenger Patrick Pihana Branco in tonight’s first Primary Election results and appears to have received enough support to move on to the Nov. 8 General Election.

Tokuda was far ahead of Branco following the first printout with 58.67% of the votes compared to his 24.70% of votes. State Chief Elections Officer Scott Nago said historically the first printout has included approximately 90% of all ballots cast.

Meanwhile, congressional incumbents U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz and U.S. Rep. Ed Case easily drew enough votes after the first printout to lead their Democratic primary runoffs.

>> Also in the 2nd Congressional District, which covers rural Oahu and the neighbor islands, other Democratic candidates were Nicole Gi, Brendan Schultz, Steven Sparks and Kyle Yoshida. None received more than 6% of the votes in the first printout.

Among Republicans, Joe Akana was leading following the first printout, with 64.1% more votes over Joseph Webster’s 17.92 of votes%.

Michelle Tippens was the only one on the Libertarian slate.

>> In the 1st Congressional District’s Democratic primary, Case far outpaced progressive candidate Sergio Alcubilla at the first printout, 84.46% compared to 15.54%.

For the Republican runoff for the 1st Congressional District, Conrad Kress had 48.17% of the votes versus Arturo Reyes at 29.68%, and Patrick Largey at 22.14%.

Among nonpartisan candidates, Calvin Griffin and Steven Abkin divided a few hundred votes.

>> In the primary runoffs for Senate, Schatz far outpaced Steve Tataii, his one Democratic challenger, 93.76% to 6.24%

On the Republican side, state Rep. Bob McDermott (R, Ewa Beach-­Iroquois Point) was leading at the first printout with 42.6%. Other candidates were Steven Bond, Wallyn Christian, Timothy Dalhouse and Asia Lavonne.

The remaining primary candidates were Feena Bonoan (Libertarian), Dan Decker (Aloha Aina) and Emma Jane Pohlman (Green).

Go to https://staradvertiser.com/election for updates, resources and live results from today’s Hawaii Primary Election.