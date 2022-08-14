Las Vegas Advisor: Bally’s to open Arcade video game center on the Strip

As part of its transformation to Horseshoe Las Vegas, Bally’s is opening a video game venue called Arcade.

The 7,000-square-foot all-ages fun center will house “more than 80 games, from classic favorites to the latest releases.” They didn’t name names, so you’ll have to wait to see if Pac-Man and Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Asteroids, Frogger, Super Mario, Space Invaders, Tetris and the like are in the mix.

Arcade will be on the ground floor next to the food court (the former sports book space), so kids won’t have to traipse through the casino. The sports book bar will remain in case the adults don’t want to play. Arcade is expected to open “in the fall.”

Downtown Wildfire: Station Casinos is building a new Wildfire Casino downtown in the spot where the old Castaways (originally the Showboat) stood. No completion date has been announced, but it shouldn’t take too long to complete the one-story, 21,000-square-foot slot house. It will be the eighth casino in the Wildfire brand.

Raiders tickets: If you’re contemplating catching a Raiders game this year, get ready to open your wallet. According to ticketing company Logitix, the resale price of Las Vegas Raiders’ tickets is the highest in the NFL. A Raiders ticket on the secondary market averages $595, $208 more than the ­second-­ highest ticket price for the Miami Dolphins at $387.

‘LOVE’ renewed: Cirque du Soleil’s “LOVE” has been extended at the Mirage until the end of 2023. MGM Resorts’ sale of the casino to Hard Rock International led to speculation that the show might not be retained, but it will continue to play during the transition for its 17th year.

Question: I know there are some old-style slot machines that still use coins downtown, but are there any on the Strip?

Answer: Circus Circus is the only Strip casino where you can play coin-operated slot machines, but only in denominations of $1 and $5. All other casinos use ticket-­in ticket-out (TITO) technology exclusively.

