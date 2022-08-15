Boy, 14, still missing after he was swept out to sea off Puna

The search has ended for a missing 14-year-old boy who was swept out to sea by a current in waters off Puna Thursday, the Hawaii Police Department said.

Police and firefighters responded to a call of swimmers in distress at Shipman Beach, also known as Haena Beach, Thursday afternoon.

The 14-year-old, his 16-year-old brother, their father and another adult were swept out to sea by a current and high surf.

Fire crews extricated the 16-year-old and two adults from the water via the fire department’s helicopter. Police said the 14-year-old boy was not located.

Medics performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the 16-year-old. Police said he was taken to Hilo Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The two adults were treated at the scene.

Fire crews with the assistance of the U.S. Coast Guard searched for the 14-year-old boy Thursday until nightfall.

The fire department continued its search Friday and through the weekend until they suspended the search Sunday night.

Police said a missing person case for the 14-year-old boy remains open.