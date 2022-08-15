Duke’s OceanFest returns after hiatus due to pandemic

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Duke’s OceanFest sports festival will return to Waikiki Saturday with eight days of events and competitions.

The 20th annual event takes place the birthday week of Duke Kahanamoku (August 24, 1890), the Olympic champion, surfing pioneer and ambassador of aloha for whom the festival honors.

Most competitions and events will be run at Queen’s Surf at Kuhio Beach, a favorite surfing spot of Duke and home to the statue honoring the man.

The event supports the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Foundation and its scholarships and grants that go to Hawaii residents and nonprofit groups competing in “Duke-related sports.”

