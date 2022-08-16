Lifeguards rescue, resuscitate swimmer found off Magic Island

Honolulu lifeguards rescued a swimmer who was unresponsive in waters off Magic Island today.
Lifeguards responded via jet ski and a rescue paddle board and brought the swimmer, a woman believed to be in her 40s, to shore just before 10 a.m., the Honolulu Emergency Services Department said.
Ocean Safety personnel performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation and the woman regained a pulse.
She was taken in critical condition to a hospital.
