Lifeguards rescue, resuscitate swimmer found off Magic Island | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Lifeguards rescue, resuscitate swimmer found off Magic Island

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:41 pm

Honolulu lifeguards rescued a swimmer who was unresponsive in waters off Magic Island today.

Lifeguards responded via jet ski and a rescue paddle board and brought the swimmer, a woman believed to be in her 40s, to shore just before 10 a.m., the Honolulu Emergency Services Department said.

Ocean Safety personnel performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation and the woman regained a pulse.

She was taken in critical condition to a hospital.

Looking Back

