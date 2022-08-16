Man, 43, charged in assault that left girlfriend with life-threatening injuries

Prosecutors charged a 43-year-old man with attempted murder today after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend in Waianae, resulting in life-threatening injuries.

Oscar K. Kanoa was charged with attempted second-degree murder. His bail is set at $2 million.

Honolulu police said a man assaulted his girlfriend, 51, on Leihoku Street at about 9:05 p.m. Friday.

She sustained blunt force trauma to her head and body and was taken in critical condition to a hospital.

Through an investigation, the suspect was identified as Kanoa, police said. Officers arrested him in Windward Oahu Sunday afternoon.

Kanoa has a criminal record of one misdemeanor assault conviction and five petty misdemeanor convictions for operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, reckless driving and driving a vehicle after his license was suspended or revoked.