Man, 43, arrested in Hauula after alleged assault leaves girlfriend in critical condition

A 51-year-old woman is in critical condition after her boyfriend allegedly assaulted her in Waianae.
Honolulu police said a man, 43, assaulted the woman on Leihoku Street at about 9:05 p.m. Friday.
She sustained blunt force trauma to her head and body and was taken in critical condition to a hospital.
The suspect was identified through an investigation, police said.
Police located the suspect in Hauula Sunday afternoon and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.
He remains in custody as of this morning.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.