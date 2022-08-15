comscore Man, 43, arrested in Hauula after alleged assault leaves girlfriend in critical condition | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 43, arrested in Hauula after alleged assault leaves girlfriend in critical condition

A 51-year-old woman is in critical condition after her boyfriend allegedly assaulted her in Waianae.

Honolulu police said a man, 43, assaulted the woman on Leihoku Street at about 9:05 p.m. Friday.

She sustained blunt force trauma to her head and body and was taken in critical condition to a hospital.

The suspect was identified through an investigation, police said.

Police located the suspect in Hauula Sunday afternoon and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.

He remains in custody as of this morning.

