Murder case opened after body of man found at Maui volleyball court

Maui police have opened a murder investigation into the death of a 49-year-old man in Kihei.

He is identified as John Picanco, according to police.

Officers responded to an unattended death report at a volleyball court at Kamaole Beach Park I at about 6:20 a.m. on Aug. 10. Police said Picanco, known to frequent the Kihei area, was founded dead at the volleyball court.

On Monday, the case was reclassified to murder after an investigation and autopsy results revealed Picanco died under suspicious circumstances.

There were no further details on the case at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Kamuela Mawae at 808-875-5411. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may call Maui Crime Stoppers at 808-242-6966.