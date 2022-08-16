Police report jewelry thefts targeting senior citizens in Waipahu, Pearl City areas

Honolulu police are warning the public about jewelry thefts targeting senior citizens in the Pearl City and Waipahu areas.

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department in a news release today said that there have been reports of “unknown middle eastern females” who are using ruses to get close to senior citizens to steal their jewelry.

In one case, a suspect approached a man in the parking lot of a CVS store in Waipahu and tried to sell him jewelry. During the interaction, the man removed his watch and gave it to the suspect while he tried on some rings she was selling.

In the exchange, the suspect kept the man’s watch and replaced it with a fake one.

The news release noted a similar case at a Pearl City Walmart in which a man’s necklace was stolen, and at the Pearl City Don Quijote store where a woman’s necklace and a pendant were stolen.

CrimeStoppers and HPD is advising the public to not buy jewelry from strangers on the street.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300. The public can also send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.