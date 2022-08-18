Bicyclist critically injured in collision with truck in Pearl City

A bicyclist was critically injured after a truck hit him in Pearl City this morning.

Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the area of Lehua Avenue and Kamehameha Highway at about 7:20 a.m.

EMS treated the bicyclist, described to be in his 20 and 30s, and took him in critical condition to a hospital.

Honolulu police temporarily closed one westbound lane on the highway and two left turn lanes in the eastbound direction of the highway at the Lehua Avenue intersection to investigate.

All affected lanes have reopened.