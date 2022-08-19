Honolulu police chief’s son arrested after failing to appear in court

The son of Honolulu Police Department Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan was arrested this morning after failing to show up to court for separate theft and burglary charges.

Zane Logan, 36, was arrested at around 12:30 a.m. today on three counts of contempt of court. Court records show bench warrants were issued Monday after he failed to appear in court for two second-degree burglary cases and a second-degree theft case.

Both burglary cases stem from two separate occasions in 2021 in which Logan allegedly entered the Ke Kilohana Condominium in Kakaako to steal bicycles being stored in the building. In the theft case, Logan allegedly stole more than $750 worth of property from Target in March.

Logan has also been charged with misdemeanor assault for allegedly attacking a man with a hand tool at the Ala Moana Regional Park in May.