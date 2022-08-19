comscore Man, 49, seriously injured in Waipahu stabbing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 49, seriously injured in Waipahu stabbing

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

A 49-year-old man was seriously injured in an early morning stabbing in Waipahu.

Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to Waipahu and Leoku streets at about 3:05 a.m. today.

EMS treated the man who suffered a stab wound and took him in serious condition to a hospital.

