Man, 49, seriously injured in Waipahu stabbing

A 49-year-old man was seriously injured in an early morning stabbing in Waipahu.
Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to Waipahu and Leoku streets at about 3:05 a.m. today.
EMS treated the man who suffered a stab wound and took him in serious condition to a hospital.
