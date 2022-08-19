Man arrested for allegedly robbing Kahaluu convenience store at gunpoint

Honolulu police arrested a man after he allegedly robbed a convenience store at gunpoint in Kahaluu Thursday.

Police said an unknown man entered the store in the 47-500 block of Kamehameha Highway at about 9 a.m. and brandished a handgun.

He allegedly took food items and fled in a vehicle that was later discovered to be stolen.

Police said officers located the vehicle unoccupied with the food items taken from the store.

Police later located the suspect and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree robbery.