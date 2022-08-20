Woman shot dead while sitting at Chinatown bus stop

Honolulu police have opened a second-degree murder investigation after a 24-year-old woman was shot in the head while sitting at a Chinatown bus stop late Friday night.
Police said the shooting took place around 11:20 p.m. on North Hotel Street near River Street. Witnesses called 911 about the mortally wounded woman, who was transported by Emergency Medical Services ambulance to a hospital and pronounced dead at around 2:30 a.m. today.
The victim apparently had been arguing with an unknown male before being shot, according to police, who said it does not appear to be a random act.
The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.
