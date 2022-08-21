Las Vegas Advisor: New retail complex planned for Hawaiian Marketplace site

Two big retail projects are in the works across the street from one another on the south end of the Strip.

A proposal for the new development planned to ­replace the shuttered ­Hawaiian Marketplace and adjacent properties on the east side of the Strip describes a three-story, 300,000-square-foot complex that will host “retail shops, restaurants, supper clubs, service bars, and an outdoor entertainment space.” A hotel is envisioned for the back of the property, but it’s not part of the current plans.

Almost directly across the Strip, work is well underway on Project63, the four-story retail center going up between the Cosmopolitan and City Center that’s reportedly on schedule to debut in October, with the complex completely built out by February.

Caesars refresh: Caesars Palace’s original casino from way back in the mid-1960s has been reopened after a makeover. The lighted circular dome and chandelier were removed and replaced with $1 million worth of new crystals in the same configuration. This section of the sprawling casino at Caesars is the first encountered after walking through the main doors and is among the oldest original gambling areas on the Strip.

Buffet increase: There’s been another price hike at the South Point buffet, the second this year. The price of all meals has been raised by $1-$2. Breakfast is now $14.95, or $11.95 with a players club card, lunch is $18.95/$15.95, and dinner on most nights is $26.95/$23.95. It’s still the least expensive buffet of the 13 currently operating.

Question: Has a date been set for the opening of the MSG Sphere behind the Venetian?

Answer: A specific date still hasn’t been released, with all updates on the opening specifying only that it will be “sometime in 2023.” Though not official, it’s reported that the super band U2 will be the opening act for what’s being touted as the most technologically advanced concert venue in the world.

