Armed robber leaves Kapolei fast-food restaurant empty-handed, police say

Honolulu police are looking for a male suspect who allegedly attempted to rob a fast-food restaurant at gunpoint in Kapolei.
Police said a male entered Wendy’s at 490 Kamokila Boulevard at 7:45 p.m Friday, pointed a gun at a cashier and demanded money.
The suspect left with no money taken from the restaurant. Police said there were no injuries reported.
Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation.
There are no arrests of this morning.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.