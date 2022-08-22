comscore Armed robber leaves Kapolei fast-food restaurant empty-handed, police say | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Armed robber leaves Kapolei fast-food restaurant empty-handed, police say

Honolulu police are looking for a male suspect who allegedly attempted to rob a fast-food restaurant at gunpoint in Kapolei.

Police said a male entered Wendy’s at 490 Kamokila Boulevard at 7:45 p.m Friday, pointed a gun at a cashier and demanded money.

The suspect left with no money taken from the restaurant. Police said there were no injuries reported.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation.

There are no arrests of this morning.

