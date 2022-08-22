Man, 49, charged in Kahaluu gunpoint robbery

Prosecutors have charged a 49-year-old man after he allegedly robbed a convenience store at gunpoint in Kahaluu.

Stephen P. McShane was charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle. His aggregate bail is set at $200,000.

First-degree robbery is a Class A felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

The robbery occurred at the Hygienic Store at 47-528 Kamehameha Highway at about 9 a.m. Thursday.

Police said a man entered the store and brandished a handgun. He allegedly took food items and fled in a vehicle that was later discovered to be stolen.

Police located the vehicle unoccupied with the items taken from the store.

Officers located the suspect, identified as McShane, in Kaneohe shortly after noon that day and arrested him on suspicion of robbery, resisting arrest and unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.

He has a criminal record of three felony convictions for burglary and terroristic threatening and three petty misdemeanor convictions for theft, harassment and driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor.

If McShane is convicted in the convenience store robbery case, he could face an extended term of imprisonment because he was previously convicted of two or more felonies.