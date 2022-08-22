comscore Honolulu team defeats Texas, moves on to U.S. semifinals in Little League World Series | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu team defeats Texas, moves on to U.S. semifinals in Little League World Series

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Honolulu’s Daly Watson (12) stomps on home plate after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning against Pearland, Texas, at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa.

Daly Watson and Jaron Lancaster today hit two-run homers and Honolulu used three pitchers to throw a one-hitter, beating Texas 6-0 in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

The victory put Honolulu in the U.S. semifinals on Wednesday against Tennessee, which beat Indiana 5-2 in seven innings in the game prior to the Honolulu-Texas game.

Cohen Sakamoto (four innings), Jonnovyn Sniffen (two-thirds) and Lancaster combined on the one-hitter, with Lancaster allowing a single to Texas’ Kaiden Shelton to lead off the sixth.

Watson got Honolulu off to a fast start, launching a homer over the fence with two outs in the first inning. Lancaster blasted his homer in the third. Honolulu tacked on two more in the bottom of the fifth on a two-run triple by Sakamoto.

Lancaster and Kama Angell had two hits apiece for Honolulu. Lancaster and Watson each scored two runs.

