Documentary features Hawaii airport COVID-19 testing site

A documentary about a testing program that helped keep Hawaii safe after COVID-19 arrived in 2020 is slated to air this week on the television stations that carry Hawaii News Now.

Produced and directed by Dennis Mahaffay and David Rosen of Kailua-based Shooters Film Production, “Caught Inside” is about the people, led by the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii, who created the testing site at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. According to the documentary, the airport testing program became a model for programs elsewhere.

“Caught Inside” will be broadcast on KGMB Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., on KFVE Thursday at 7 p.m., on KHNL Saturday at 8 p.m., and on KGMB Sunday at 10:35 p.m. Shooters Film Production is a group of local filmmakers who have been working in Hawaii for 25 years.