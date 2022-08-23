Suspect in fatal Chinatown shooting arrested nearby

Honolulu police arrested a 58-year-old man in connection with Friday’s deadly shooting of a 24-year-old woman at a bus stop in Chinatown.

Police arrested the suspect at 2 a.m. today on River Street in Chinatown on suspicion of second-degree murder, unlawful ownership or possession of a firearm, use of a firearm and place to keep a pistol or revolver.

The shooting occurred at a bus stop on the 100 block of North Hotel Street just before 11:20 p.m. Friday.

Police said a husband and wife were arguing with an unknown man at the bus stop when another unknown man arrived with a gun and shot the woman in the head.

She was taken to The Queen’s Medical Center where she was pronounced dead early Saturday.

Lt. Deena Thoemmes of the Honolulu Police Department’s Homicide Detail has said the shooting does not appear to be a random act.