Man, 58, charged with murder in shooting of woman at Chinatown bus stop appears in court

A 58-year-old man charged with murder in connection with Friday’s deadly shooting of a 24-year-old woman in Chinatown made his initial appearance at Honolulu District Court this morning.

Tony Johnson appeared before Judge Kristine Yoo via video conference from the courthouse cellblock on charges of one count of second-degree murder in the death of Alize Agresor-Ayala.

Johnson, who is also known as Samuel Carter, Michael Carter, Tony Carter and “Chicago,” was also charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder, unlawful ownership or possession of a firearm and two counts of carrying a firearm in the commission of a separate felony.

His aggregate bail is set at $2 million.

The shooting occurred in the 100 block of North School Street shortly before 11:20 p.m. Friday.

Honolulu police have said a woman was arguing with another male prior to the shooting.

Agresor-Ayala sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to The Queen’s Medical Center where she was pronounced dead early Saturday.

Police noted Johnson and the shooting victim were acquaintances.

He has a criminal record of six felony convictions for theft, drug paraphernalia, robbery and fraudulent use of a credit card.