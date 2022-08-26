Kahuku man, 27, charged with manslaughter after fatal collision in Malaekahana

The 27-year-old Kahuku man suspected to be involved in a fatal head-on collision in Malaekahana has been charged with two counts of manslaughter.

An Oahu grand jury indicted and charged Brennen Canumay for the collision that killed a Virginia couple and injured their daughter Monday.

Canumay, who is hospitalized, was allegedly driving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed on Kamehameha Highway when he collided with another car.

Michelle and Ron Hartman, ages 55 and 62, respectively, died in the collision and their daughter, 30-year-old Holly Hartman, was critically injured in the crash. The family from Norfolk was visiting Hawaii.

Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm in a news conference this afternoon said Canumay was driving in a “reckless state of mind.”

Canumay was also charged with second-degree-assault and abuse of a family or household member.

Honolulu Police Department Maj. Ben Moszkowicz said at the news conference that a domestic argument between Canumay and an unidentified female preceded the collision.

“The victim of the abuse and Mr. Canumay himself made calls to 911 and expressed certain characteristics of what had happened that led us to believe Mr. Canumay was in a very reckless state of mind,” Moszkowicz said.

Canumay’s bail has been set at $1 million.