Woman, 43, arrested at Honolulu airport after meth found in carry-on

A 43-year-old woman was arrested Thursday at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport for allegedly trying to travel from Honolulu to Hilo with nearly 2 pounds of methamphetamine in her carry-on bag, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

The drugs were discovered during a routine security checkpoint search, a news release said. Deputy sheriffs at the airport notified DPS’s Narcotics Enforcement Division, whose agents responded to the scene and initiated an immediate investigation into the large amount of drugs confiscated.

The division’s forensic lab testing confirmed the substance was meth, the release said.

Julia Leilani Kaulukukui was charged by the Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney with promoting a dangerous drug in the first degree. Her bail was set at $30,000.

Kaulukukui is scheduled to make her initial appearance Monday in Honolulu District Court.