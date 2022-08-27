Maui man, 33, dies after pickup truck hits utility pole in Wailuku

A 33-year-old Waiehu man died when his green 2009 Toyota Tacoma crashed into a utility pole Friday in Wailuku.

Maui police said the pickup truck was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on Waiko Road just west of Waiale Road at approximately 4:53 p.m. when the driver lost control and crossed onto the opposing shoulder before hitting the pole. Police said he was not wearing a seat belt.

The man’s name was not immediately released pending family notification.

Maui County has recorded 15 traffic fatalities so far in 2022, compared to 11 at the same time last year.