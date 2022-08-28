Las Vegas Advisor: Casino letters taken down as rebranding progresses

The letters B-A-L-L-Y-’-S have been removed from the tower at Bally’s, evidence that the transformation to Horseshoe Las Vegas is in full motion.

While the change was officially announced all the way back in January after being rumored well before that, there have been several delays in implementation. Whereas the Bally’s name tends to be associated more with Atlantic City, N.J., the Horseshoe brand is associated with Las Vegas and connotes value based on practices at the former Binion’s Horseshoe downtown.

The new Horseshoe also will court the poker crowd, serving as the site of the annual World Series of Poker.

New book at Cosmo: Speaking of transformations, the sports book at the Cosmopolitan is now the BetMGM Sportsbook & Lounge. The book’s conversion to BetMGM (formerly William Hill) officially launches Cosmo’s transition to becoming an MGM Resorts property, with more changes in the works.

Super Cirque: “Mystere,” Las Vegas’ original Cirque du Soleil show that opened on Christmas Day 1993, performed its 13,000th show last week at Treasure Island. It’s the most of any Cirque show anywhere. Meanwhile, “O” at Bellagio, which opened in October 1998, is approaching 11,000 performances.

Question: Last year one of the Circa football contests paid out a guarantee that was more than it collected in entry fees. Is there anything like that shaping up this year?

Answer: Yes, and it’s at Circa again. Circa Sports has guaranteed $6 million in prize money for its $1,000-entry-fee Millions contest, which means it needs 6,000 players to break even. With two weeks to the entry deadline, there are fewer than 1,500 players. It’s the best football contest in Vegas in terms of the important ratio of prize money to entry fees.

