Knife-wielding woman, 43, arrested in Ewa Beach after threat to officer

Honolulu police arrested a 43-year-old woman after she allegedly threatened a police officer with a knife in Ewa Beach Sunday.

A patrol officer responded to a call of a domestic argument at a residence in the 500 block of Kauwili Street just before 6:10 p.m.

When he arrived, the woman threatened the officer with the knife at which time the officer deployed a Taser, police said. The woman then dropped the knife.

While the officer attempted to handcuff her, the woman kicked the officer multiple times, police added.

Police eventually arrested her on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening.

No injuries were reported.