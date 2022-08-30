comscore Hawaii resident scores $153K from playing Las Vegas slot machine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii resident scores $153K from playing Las Vegas slot machine

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:06 am
  The winning jackpot from IGT's Double Diamond $5 slot machine at the Fremont Hotel & Casino outside of the Vegas Strip.

    The winning jackpot from IGT’s Double Diamond $5 slot machine at the Fremont Hotel & Casino outside of the Vegas Strip.

A local resident on Thursday hit a Las Vegas jackpot, winning more than $153,000 from playing a slot machine.

The winner, who requested to remain anonymous, placed a $15 wager on the IGT’s Double Diamond $5 slot machine at the Fremont Hotel & Casino on Aug. 25. The player then landed a row of double diamonds, which unlocked the grand prize jackpot of $153,651.87, according to a news release.

The recent win comes after another player on Aug. 11 scored a royal flush at the Aliante Casino Hotel and Spa’s IGT’s Five Play video poker machine, taking home a $100,000 prize.

