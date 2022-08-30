Hawaii resident scores $153K from playing Las Vegas slot machine

A local resident on Thursday hit a Las Vegas jackpot, winning more than $153,000 from playing a slot machine.
The winner, who requested to remain anonymous, placed a $15 wager on the IGT’s Double Diamond $5 slot machine at the Fremont Hotel & Casino on Aug. 25. The player then landed a row of double diamonds, which unlocked the grand prize jackpot of $153,651.87, according to a news release.
The recent win comes after another player on Aug. 11 scored a royal flush at the Aliante Casino Hotel and Spa’s IGT’s Five Play video poker machine, taking home a $100,000 prize.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.