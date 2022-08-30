Man, 29, convicted for attempted kidnapping arrested again in separate case involving minor

A 29-year-old man who was convicted in 2013 for felony attempted kidnapping on Oahu has been charged in connection with a separate kidnapping case involving a minor on Hawaii island.

Christopher Estoy, of Kailua-Kona, made his initial appearance at Kona District Court Mondayon charges of kidnapping, first-degree custodial interference, first-degree terroristic threatening and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

He was also charged in unrelated cases for burglary and other offenses. His total bail is set at $125,000.

Kona patrol officers responded to a report of a man who entered a school campus in Honaunau Wednesday on Aug. 24 and followed a student into a restroom, the Hawaii Police Department said.

The man locked the minor in the restroom with him while he was in possession of an unspecified weapon, police said.

An adult in the area heard a commotion and opened the door at which time the minor escaped.

Police arrested the man, identified as Estoy, on suspicion of unlawful imprisonment.

In a separate case, Estoy was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2013 after he was convicted of attempted kidnapping involving a 29-year-old woman at Ala Moana Center.

Honolulu police said a man placed a bag over the woman’s head in the shopping center’s parking lot on May 7, 2012. The woman fought off the man and he fled the scene. Police arrested Estoy shortly afterward on suspicion of attempted kidnapping.

Estoy served his full sentence in prison and was released three months ago, according to the Hawaii Department of Public Safety.

In addition to the attempted kidnapping conviction, his criminal history includes one felony burglary conviction, a misdemeanor theft conviction and a petty misdemeanor theft conviction.