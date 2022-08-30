A juicy, refreshing dessert

In another era, this kind of chopped fruit salad was called a Macedonia. Use as many kinds of ripe fruits as you wish, including melon, stone fruit, grapes and berries. The simple combination of homemade jam dissolved with a splash of white wine or liqueur marries beautifully with the fruits’ natural juices. Leave the compote to macerate a bit and serve chilled for a completely refreshing dessert.

Summer Fruit Compote

Ingredients:

• 2 cups melon, such as cantaloupe or honeydew, peeled, seeded and cut into small cubes

• 3 large apricots, pitted and cut into small cubes (about 2 1/2 cups)

• 2 nectarines, pitted and cut into small cubes (about 3 1/2 cups)

• 2 red plums, pitted and cut into small cubes (about 1 cup)

• 2 tablespoons apricot jam

• 2 tablespoons white wine or 1 tablespoon brandy or other liqueur

• 1 tablespoon lemon juice

• 1 cup raspberries, blackberries or a mix

• 6 ripe figs, halved, for garnish (optional)

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine melon, apricots, nectarines and plums. Add apricot jam, wine and lemon juice. Toss well to coat. Refrigerate for up to 4 hours, or serve immediately.

To serve, add berries to macerated fruit and gently fold together. Spoon into bowls or glasses, and garnish with figs, if using.

Total time: 5 minutes, plus optional chilling, serves 4-6.