Chevan Cordeiro rallies San Jose State past Portland State 21-17

SAN JOSE, Calif. >> Chevan Cordeiro threw a touchdown pass and ran for two scores, the second with 1:11 left in the game, and San Jose State rallied to beat Portland State 21-17 in a season opener on Thursday night.
Dante Chachere capped a 99-yard fourth-quarter drive with a 12-yard TD pass to Beau Kelly to give Portland State a 17-14 lead with 9:57 remaining. The drive lasted 15 plays and took 7:31 off the clock.
Chachere connected with Maclaine Griffin for an 11-yard score to give the Vikings a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
The Spartans answered with touchdowns on back-to-back drives — a 32-yard run by Cordeiro and Cordeiro’s 1-yard TD toss to Sam Olson — to take 14-7 lead into halftime.
Gianni Smith’s 28-yard field goal in the third quarter pulled the Vikings within 14-10.
Cordeiro, a Hawaii transfer who graduated from Saint Louis, completed 15 of 30 passes for 239 yards. Elijah Cooks had six receptions for 123 yards.
Chachere threw for 270 yards on 24-of-37 passing, but he had two picked off. He also ran for 83 yards on 14 carries. Kelly caught six passes for 133 yards.
