Vehicle fire spreads to building in airport area

The Honolulu Fire Department extinguished a structure fire this afternoon in the airport industrial area that apparently had spread from a burning vehicle parked next to the building.

HFD received a 911 call at 1:23 p.m. for a building fire near 3165 N. Nimitz Highway. A total of 10 units, staffed with 39 personnel, responded, with the first firefighters arriving at the scene at 1:30 p.m. The blaze was brought under control at 2:01 p.m. and extinguished at 3:10 p.m.

A total of four vehicles were damaged in the fire, according to HFD, and a man in his 30s reported burn injuries and was treated at the scene by an Emergency Medical Services ambulance crew.