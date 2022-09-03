comscore Kaneohe Marines seeking comments on plan for plane, drone squadrons | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kaneohe Marines seeking comments on plan for plane, drone squadrons

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:06 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / SEPT. 27 The Air Force flew two MQ-9 Reaper drones from the continental United States to Hawaii.

    The Air Force flew two MQ-9 Reaper drones from the continental United States to Hawaii.

  • COURTESY U.S. MARINE CORPS An image shows the proposed project.

    An image shows the proposed project.

The Marine Corps is seeking public comment on its plan to base squadrons of KC-130J tanker planes and MQ-9 Reaper drones in Kaneohe. While part of an effort to prep its forces for potential future conflicts, the proposed restructuring may come at the expense of part of the base’s wartime past. Read more

