Honolulu prosecutors charge man, 53, in fatal stabbing in Makiki

Honolulu prosecutors have charged a 53-year-old man in connection with Friday’s deadly stabbing of a 54-year-old man in Makiki.

Samuel M. Spencer III was charged Sunday with second-degree murder. His bail is set at $1 million.

Honolulu police responded to a stabbing at a home on Mott Smith Drive at about 4:05 p.m. after a witness reported a man with a knife stabbed another man.

Officers found the victim in a bedroom with fatal stab wounds. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to release the victim’s name.

An initial police investigation revealed Spencer and the victim are residents of the home.

Officers arrested Spencer on Mott Smith Drive just after 4:15 p.m. on suspicion of second-degree murder. Police said the stabbing does not appear to be a random act.